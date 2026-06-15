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    2026 Warrior Games Competitor Profile: 1st Lt. Jani Merritt

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Pfc. Francis Ordonez and Staff Sgt. Latasha Price

    Warrior Games

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt speaks about the challenges she faced preparing for the 2026 Warrior Games and her gold medal victory at the competition. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Francis Ordonez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011829
    VIRIN: 260615-A-VX114-7986
    Filename: DOD_111789772
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 2026 Warrior Games Competitor Profile: 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, by PFC Francis Ordonez and SSG Latasha Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WG2026
    WarriorGames2026

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