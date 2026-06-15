2026 Warrior Games Competitor Profile: Brian Milner

U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Milner explains his journey to the 2026 Warrior Games, as well as what he hopes to see as a participant.
The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Francis Ordonez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011828
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-VX114-8665
|Filename:
|DOD_111789771
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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