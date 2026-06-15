NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado

Drivers participate in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts series during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011827
|VIRIN:
|260621-N-VX022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789765
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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