U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion assigned to Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 and MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 conduct night flight training operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD3) during Type Commanders Amphibious Training, June 20, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011826
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-YV358-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111789749
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training | HMH-461 and VMM-261 conduct night flight training operations aboard the USS Kearsarge, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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