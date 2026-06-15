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    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training | HMH-461 and VMM-261 conduct night flight training operations aboard the USS Kearsarge

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion assigned to Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 and MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 conduct night flight training operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD3) during Type Commanders Amphibious Training, June 20, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011826
    VIRIN: 260620-M-YV358-1003
    Filename: DOD_111789749
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training | HMH-461 and VMM-261 conduct night flight training operations aboard the USS Kearsarge, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    26th MEU
    HMH-461
    II MEF
    VMM-261
    TCAT
    training

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