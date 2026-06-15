U.S. Northern Command’s C-UAS Flyway Kit helps secure NASCAR San Diego Weekend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Northern Command’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Flyaway Kit is positioned at Turn 8 of Qualcomm Circuit aboard Naval Base Coronado as three CMV-22B Ospreys of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50 execute a flyover during NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (Department of War photo by Rebecca Farmer.)