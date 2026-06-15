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    U.S. Northern Command’s C-UAS Flyway Kit helps secure NASCAR San Diego Weekend

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    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Rebecca Farmer 

    Naval Base Coronado

    U.S. Northern Command’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Flyaway Kit is positioned at Turn 8 of Qualcomm Circuit aboard Naval Base Coronado as three CMV-22B Ospreys of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50 execute a flyover during NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (Department of War photo by Rebecca Farmer.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011825
    VIRIN: 260619-D-AF999-1402
    Filename: DOD_111789740
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, U.S. Northern Command’s C-UAS Flyway Kit helps secure NASCAR San Diego Weekend, by Rebecca Farmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR San Diego Weekend

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