U.S. Northern Command’s C-UAS Flyway Kit helps secure NASCAR San Diego Weekend

U.S. Northern Command’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Flyaway Kit is positioned at Turn 8 of Qualcomm Circuit aboard Naval Base Coronado as three CMV-22B Ospreys of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50 execute a flyover during NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (Department of War photo by Rebecca Farmer.)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011825
|VIRIN:
|260619-D-AF999-1402
|Filename:
|DOD_111789740
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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