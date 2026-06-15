U.S. Service members, veterans and civilians gather for a swimming event at Warrior Games 26, June 20, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The Warrior Games celebrate the determination, strength, and resilience of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011821
|VIRIN:
|062026-F-MC101-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789700
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Games 2026, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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