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    KAMANDAG 10: USMC, Philippine marines conduct expert exchange

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    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in subject matter expert exchanges where they shared medical care and engineering tactics as part of Exercise Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat (KAMANDAG) 10 at Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princessa, Philippines, June 16, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 08:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011816
    VIRIN: 260616-M-ST088-1024
    PIN: 963127
    Filename: DOD_111789658
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH

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    This work, KAMANDAG 10: USMC, Philippine marines conduct expert exchange, by SSgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MRF-SEA
    Philippines
    USMC
    KAMANDAG 10

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