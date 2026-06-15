KAMANDAG 10: USMC, Philippine marines conduct expert exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in subject matter expert exchanges where they shared medical care and engineering tactics as part of Exercise Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat (KAMANDAG) 10 at Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princessa, Philippines, June 16, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)