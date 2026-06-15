KAMANDAG 10: USMC, Philippine marines conduct expert exchange on small unmanned aircraft systems, counter-improvised explosive device tactics

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, and service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in a subject matter expert exchange where they discussed small unmanned aircraft system capabilities and counter-improvised explosive device tactics as part of Exercise Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat (KAMANDAG) 10 at Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princessa, Philippines, June 19, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011813
|VIRIN:
|260621-M-ST088-1001
|PIN:
|308563
|Filename:
|DOD_111789644
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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