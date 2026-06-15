Joint-service military medical professionals from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and U.S. Navy Reserve provides healthcare services during the opening day and day two of Tropic Care 2026 at Kea'au High School, Kea’au, Hawaii, June 19 and 20, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
Day 1:
00:00- 04:17 Opening doors to first patients
04:17- 09:14 Patients checking in
09:14- 17:21 Vital signs
17:21- 21:25 Optometry
21:25- 36:25 Dental
36:25- 42:24 Sterilization of medical instruments
42:24- 52:18 Patients waiting in the hall
52:18- 01:31:29 Fabrication of lenses
Day 2:
01:31:29- 01:36:00 Vital signs
01:36:00- 01:40:20 Optometry
01:40:20- 01:45:09 Sports physical
01:45:09- 01:50:00 Supply table
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011809
|VIRIN:
|260620-A-OQ463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789635
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KEA'AU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island, by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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