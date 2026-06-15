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    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

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    KEA'AU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    807th Theater Medical Command

    Joint-service military medical professionals from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and U.S. Navy Reserve provides healthcare services during the opening day and day two of Tropic Care 2026 at Kea'au High School, Kea’au, Hawaii, June 19 and 20, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    Day 1:
    00:00- 04:17 Opening doors to first patients
    04:17- 09:14 Patients checking in
    09:14- 17:21 Vital signs
    17:21- 21:25 Optometry
    21:25- 36:25 Dental
    36:25- 42:24 Sterilization of medical instruments
    42:24- 52:18 Patients waiting in the hall
    52:18- 01:31:29 Fabrication of lenses

    Day 2:
    01:31:29- 01:36:00 Vital signs
    01:36:00- 01:40:20 Optometry
    01:40:20- 01:45:09 Sports physical
    01:45:09- 01:50:00 Supply table

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011809
    VIRIN: 260620-A-OQ463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111789635
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KEA'AU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island, by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint service
    Military Medicine
    IRTsWin
    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Tropic Care 2026

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