Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

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Joint-service military medical professionals from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and U.S. Navy Reserve provides healthcare services during the opening day and day two of Tropic Care 2026 at Kea'au High School, Kea’au, Hawaii, June 19 and 20, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)



Day 1:

00:00- 04:17 Opening doors to first patients

04:17- 09:14 Patients checking in

09:14- 17:21 Vital signs

17:21- 21:25 Optometry

21:25- 36:25 Dental

36:25- 42:24 Sterilization of medical instruments

42:24- 52:18 Patients waiting in the hall

52:18- 01:31:29 Fabrication of lenses



Day 2:

01:31:29- 01:36:00 Vital signs

01:36:00- 01:40:20 Optometry

01:40:20- 01:45:09 Sports physical

01:45:09- 01:50:00 Supply table