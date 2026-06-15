Service members compete in archery event during the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 16, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Pomare Te’o Jr)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 21:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011794
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-EM935-8391
|Filename:
|DOD_111789328
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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