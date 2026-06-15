The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Staff Sgt. Eric Wood, and Pfc. Nate Hilzendeger of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in a formation for a jump over Truckee, Calif. on 20 June 2026. The jump was part of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011781
|VIRIN:
|260620-D-GH686-8272
|Filename:
|DOD_111789223
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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