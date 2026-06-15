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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow

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    TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Staff Sgt. Eric Wood, and Pfc. Nate Hilzendeger of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in a formation for a jump over Truckee, Calif. on 20 June 2026. The jump was part of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011781
    VIRIN: 260620-D-GH686-8272
    Filename: DOD_111789223
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team parachutes into Truckee Tahoe Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, Truckee Airshow, Tahoe , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, California

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