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    2026 Warrior Games

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    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Pomare Teo 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Team Army competitors compete in the first-ever pickleball event for the 2026 Warrior Games June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011773
    VIRIN: 260613-A-EM935-2019
    Filename: DOD_111789117
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Warrior Games, by SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WG2026
    WarriorGames2026

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