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    2026 Warrior Games

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    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Team Army competitors compete in the powerlifting event for the 2026 Warrior Games June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011770
    VIRIN: 260613-A-TG877-1003
    Filename: DOD_111789111
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Warrior Games, by SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WG2026
    WarriorGames2026

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