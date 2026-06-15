Team Army competitors participate in opening events for the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011767
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-YY901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789084
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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