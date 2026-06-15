Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in basketball (b roll)

U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in a basketball tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 12:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011753
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-AB884-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788904
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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