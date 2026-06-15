U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in powerlifting and participate in an opening ceremony during Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011751
|VIRIN:
|260613-F-AB884-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788888
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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