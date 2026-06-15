FIFA World Cup Flyover

U.S Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), conduct a flyover with two UH-60 Blackhawks helicopters and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters over Lumen Field during the FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Wash., June 19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011748
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-RW430-3324
|Filename:
|DOD_111788866
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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