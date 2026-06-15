(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FIFA World Cup Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), conduct a flyover with two UH-60 Blackhawks helicopters and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters over Lumen Field during the FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Wash., June 19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011748
    VIRIN: 260619-A-RW430-3324
    Filename: DOD_111788866
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIFA World Cup Flyover, by SSG Yesenia Carrero Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flyover
    16 CAB
    FIFA World Cup 2026
    USA vs Australia
    Lumes Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video