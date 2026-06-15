FIFA World Cup Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), conduct a flyover with two UH-60 Blackhawks helicopters and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters over Lumen Field during the FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Wash., June 19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)