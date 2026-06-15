CNO Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks aboard USS Constitution

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, June 17, 2026. Commissioned in 1797, USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned naval warship in the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011745
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-PC065-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788832
|Length:
|00:10:53
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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