U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, rehearse tactical resupply unmanned aircraft system operations in preparation for exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, June 18, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 04:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011738
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-AO948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788667
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26, by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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