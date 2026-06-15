USS Carl Vinson team hoists display car onto the flight deck for NASCAR San Diego Weekend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011735" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Sailors and NASCAR crew use a crane to move a display car onto the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 17, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy video by MCSN Green, MCSN Florek and MC3 Chavez)