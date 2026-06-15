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    USS Carl Vinson team hoists display car onto the flight deck for NASCAR San Diego Weekend

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    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Seaman Matthew Green 

    Naval Base Coronado

    U.S. Navy Sailors and NASCAR crew use a crane to move a display car onto the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 17, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy video by MCSN Green, MCSN Florek and MC3 Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011734
    VIRIN: 260617-N-CF859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111788599
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, USS Carl Vinson team hoists display car onto the flight deck for NASCAR San Diego Weekend, by SN Matthew Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NASCAR
    navyxnascar
    NASCAR San Diego Weekend

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