USS Carl Vinson team hoists display car onto the flight deck for NASCAR San Diego Weekend

U.S. Navy Sailors and NASCAR crew use a crane to move a display car onto the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 17, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy video by MCSN Green, MCSN Florek and MC3 Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011734
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-CF859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788599
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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