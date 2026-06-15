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    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in archery (b roll)

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in an archery tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 16, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 00:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011733
    VIRIN: 260611-F-AB884-7001
    Filename: DOD_111788548
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in archery (b roll), by A1C Andrew Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Combat Camera
    Warrior Games 2026

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