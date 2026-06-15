Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in precision shooting (b roll)

Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in precision shooting during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 19, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 23:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011732
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-PJ095-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788532
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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