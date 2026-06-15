Service members participate in wheelchair rugby medaling ceremony during the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 18, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Larson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011731
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-TG877-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111788531
|Length:
|00:10:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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