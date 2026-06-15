(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade FIFA Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEABECK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Australian Defense Force flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, fly two UH-60 Blackhawks and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters during a flyover in support of the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and the United States, June 19, 2026, at Seattle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Majors)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 23:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011724
    VIRIN: 260619-A-NJ428-2852
    Filename: DOD_111788414
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: SEABECK, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade FIFA Flyover, by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video