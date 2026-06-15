16th Combat Aviation Brigade FIFA Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers and Australian Defense Force flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, fly two UH-60 Blackhawks and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters during a flyover in support of the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and the United States, June 19, 2026, at Seattle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Majors)