16th Combat Aviation Brigade FIFA Flyover

U.S. Army Soldiers and Australian Defense Force flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, fly two UH-60 Blackhawks and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters during a flyover in support of the FIFA World Cup match between Australia and the United States, June 19, 2026, at Seattle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011724
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-NJ428-2852
|Filename:
|DOD_111788414
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|SEABECK, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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