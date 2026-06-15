Coast Guard enhances safety and security during theUnited States vs. Australia World Cup match

U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Sector Puget Sound conduct a security sweep aboard a ferry vessel near Seattle, Washington, June 19,2026. The U.S. Coast Guard is working alongside federal, state, and local partners throughout FIFA World Cup 2026 to enhance safety and security. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Brower)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011721
|VIRIN:
|260615-G-CH208-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788357
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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