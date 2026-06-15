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    Coast Guard enhances safety and security during theUnited States vs. Australia World Cup match

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    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Brower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Sector Puget Sound conduct a security sweep aboard a ferry vessel near Seattle, Washington, June 19,2026. The U.S. Coast Guard is working alongside federal, state, and local partners throughout FIFA World Cup 2026 to enhance safety and security. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Brower)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011721
    VIRIN: 260615-G-CH208-1001
    Filename: DOD_111788357
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    USCG,Sector Puget Sound, World Cup,Seattle

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