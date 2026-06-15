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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Truckee Tahoe Airshow

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    TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Josh Evans, Sgt. Clarissa Smith, and Sgt. Eric Garcia of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the POW/MIA flag for a rehearsal jump in Truckee, Calif. on 19 June 2026. The rehearsal jump is ahead of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow on 20 June at Truckee Tahoe Airport (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011720
    VIRIN: 260619-D-GH686-1495
    Filename: DOD_111788339
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Truckee Tahoe Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    U.S. Army Parachute Team
    Tahoe
    U.S. Army
    Truckee Airshow
    U.S. Army, Truckee Airshow, Tahoe , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights

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