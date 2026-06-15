The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Truckee Tahoe Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011720" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Josh Evans, Sgt. Clarissa Smith, and Sgt. Eric Garcia of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the POW/MIA flag for a rehearsal jump in Truckee, Calif. on 19 June 2026. The rehearsal jump is ahead of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow on 20 June at Truckee Tahoe Airport (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)