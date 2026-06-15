The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Truckee Tahoe Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Josh Evans, Sgt. Clarissa Smith, and Sgt. Eric Garcia of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the POW/MIA flag for a rehearsal jump in Truckee, Calif. on 19 June 2026. The rehearsal jump is ahead of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow on 20 June at Truckee Tahoe Airport (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 20:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011720
|VIRIN:
|260619-D-GH686-1495
|Filename:
|DOD_111788339
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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