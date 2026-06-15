Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS

U.S. Navy sailors, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conduct dive operations during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 16, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011712
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-HI500-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788058
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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