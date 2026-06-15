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    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training | HMH-461 cross decks from the USS Arlington to the USS Kearsarge

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion’s with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 cross decks Marines over from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT) June 17, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011710
    VIRIN: 260617-M-YV358-1003
    Filename: DOD_111788012
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    26th MEU
    USN
    II MEF
    CH-53K
    Training
    USMC

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