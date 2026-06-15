26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training | HMH-461 cross decks from the USS Arlington to the USS Kearsarge

U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion’s with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 cross decks Marines over from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT) June 17, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011710
|VIRIN:
|260617-M-YV358-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111788012
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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