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    2026 Warrior Games

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    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giselle Gonzalez 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Service members participate in wheelchair rugby and rowing events during the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 18, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Giselle Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011708
    VIRIN: 260618-A-HO992-2313
    Filename: DOD_111787977
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Warrior Games, by CPL Giselle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WG2026
    WarriorGames2026

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