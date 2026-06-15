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    Hegseth Inducts Medal of Honor Recipient into Hall of Heroes

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth inducts retired Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery, Medal of Honor recipient, into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes during a ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011703
    Filename: DOD_111787821
    Length: 00:40:44
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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