Secretary of War Pete Hegseth inducts retired Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery, Medal of Honor recipient, into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes during a ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011703
|Filename:
|DOD_111787821
|Length:
|00:40:44
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hegseth Inducts Medal of Honor Recipient into Hall of Heroes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.