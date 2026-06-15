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    Hegseth Inducts Vietnam War Veterans into Hall of Heroes

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    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Pete Hatzakos 

    War.gov         

    For their actions during the Vietnam War, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth inducts retired Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr. and posthumously inducts Marine Corps Col. John Ripley into the Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at the Pentagon, June 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 11:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011698
    Filename: DOD_111787752
    Length: 00:45:28
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, Hegseth Inducts Vietnam War Veterans into Hall of Heroes, by Pete Hatzakos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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