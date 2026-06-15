For their actions during the Vietnam War, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth inducts retired Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr. and posthumously inducts Marine Corps Col. John Ripley into the Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at the Pentagon, June 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 11:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011698
|Filename:
|DOD_111787752
|Length:
|00:45:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Hegseth Inducts Vietnam War Veterans into Hall of Heroes, by Pete Hatzakos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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