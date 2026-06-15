SW Hosts Italian MINDEF at Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011692
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111787682
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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