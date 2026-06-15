Fleet Exercise 250 | French and Spanish Marines conduct air insertions, reconnaissance and surveillance alongside U.S. Marines

French and Spanish marines conduct air insertions, reconnaissance and surveillance alongside U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, and 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 18, 2026. 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011689
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-DC083-1001
|PIN:
|000021
|Filename:
|DOD_111787631
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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