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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission in the Philippines

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration dry fire mission during Salaknib 2026 from Clark Air Base to Lal-Lo Air Strip, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by: Spc. Justin Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 07:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011679
    VIRIN: 260615-A-PJ082-2202
    Filename: DOD_111787424
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission in the Philippines, by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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