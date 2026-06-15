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    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, June 8, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011677
    VIRIN: 260608-M-IA046-6895
    Filename: DOD_111787407
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

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    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex, by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    15th MEU, Marines, USMC, LHD 2, USS ESSEX

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