Mississippi airport manager provides site for Operation Sentinel Justice technology demonstrations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard veteran Bradley Holliday, manager of Diamondhead Airport, discusses the role technology plays on the modern battlefield and the support local communities provide to the Army Reserve at Diamondhead Airport, Miss., June 14, 2026. Holliday made the airport available for the U.S. Army Reserve to test the capabilities of unmanned aerial systems during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities and improves mission effectiveness through realistic training across multiple echelons in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Marcelo Marta)