U.S. Army National Guard veteran Bradley Holliday, manager of Diamondhead Airport, discusses the role technology plays on the modern battlefield and the support local communities provide to the Army Reserve at Diamondhead Airport, Miss., June 14, 2026. Holliday made the airport available for the U.S. Army Reserve to test the capabilities of unmanned aerial systems during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities and improves mission effectiveness through realistic training across multiple echelons in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 23:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011670
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-IA193-8732
|Filename:
|DOD_111787209
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi airport manager provides site for Operation Sentinel Justice technology demonstrations, by SGT William Kuang, CPT Marcelo Marta and SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.