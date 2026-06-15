Video highlight of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) redesignation ceremony which honors the Bayonet Division’s legacy while establishing 7th ID (MDC-PAC) as the Army’s newest theater-enabling command, built to integrate maneuver, fires, air defense, cyber, space, electronic warfare, intelligence, unmanned systems, sustainment, and command and control in support of the Joint Force across the Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011669
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-RW430-8751
|Filename:
|DOD_111787045
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation Ceremony and 1st MDTF Deactivation Ceremony, by SSG Yesenia Carrero Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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