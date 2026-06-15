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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation Ceremony and 1st MDTF Deactivation Ceremony

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez 

    7th Infantry Division

    Video highlight of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) redesignation ceremony which honors the Bayonet Division’s legacy while establishing 7th ID (MDC-PAC) as the Army’s newest theater-enabling command, built to integrate maneuver, fires, air defense, cyber, space, electronic warfare, intelligence, unmanned systems, sustainment, and command and control in support of the Joint Force across the Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011669
    VIRIN: 260619-A-RW430-8751
    Filename: DOD_111787045
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation Ceremony and 1st MDTF Deactivation Ceremony, by SSG Yesenia Carrero Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    jblm
    redesignation ceremony
    MDC-PAC

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