7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation Ceremony and 1st MDTF Deactivation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video highlight of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) redesignation ceremony which honors the Bayonet Division’s legacy while establishing 7th ID (MDC-PAC) as the Army’s newest theater-enabling command, built to integrate maneuver, fires, air defense, cyber, space, electronic warfare, intelligence, unmanned systems, sustainment, and command and control in support of the Joint Force across the Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)