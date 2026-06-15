PALS 26: Closing Ceremony

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and senior leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region take part in the closing ceremony of Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 00:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011666
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111787020
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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