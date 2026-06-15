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    PALS 26: Closing Ceremony

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and senior leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region take part in the closing ceremony of Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011666
    VIRIN: 260618-M-LU642-1001
    Filename: DOD_111787020
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, PALS 26: Closing Ceremony, by Cpl Conor Ragland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PacificMarines
    StrongerTogether
    AlliesAndPartners
    Hawaii
    Interoperability
    RegionalPartnerships
    PALS26
    SecurityThroughUnity

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