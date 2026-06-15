JOTC-P 26-06 Jungle 5k

U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, run the jungle 5K during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Colón, Panama, June 17, 2026. The jungle 5K is designed to build resilience and endurance needed for sustained operations in challenging jungle environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011664
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-WU359-7255
|Filename:
|DOD_111786980
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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