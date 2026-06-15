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    JOTC-P 26-06 Jungle 5k

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    COLON, PANAMA

    06.17.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, run the jungle 5K during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Colón, Panama, June 17, 2026. The jungle 5K is designed to build resilience and endurance needed for sustained operations in challenging jungle environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011664
    VIRIN: 260617-A-WU359-7255
    Filename: DOD_111786980
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: COLON, PA

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    This work, JOTC-P 26-06 Jungle 5k, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    5K
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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