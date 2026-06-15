JOTC-P 26-06 Jungle 5k

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, run the jungle 5K during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Colón, Panama, June 17, 2026. The jungle 5K is designed to build resilience and endurance needed for sustained operations in challenging jungle environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)