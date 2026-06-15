U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, conduct the Combat Water Survival Assessment during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Colón, Panama, June 16, 2026. The CWSA evaluates participants’ ability to remain calm, confident, and effective in the water inside jungle environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011661
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-WU359-1776
|Filename:
|DOD_111786938
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06 Combat Water Survival Assessment, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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