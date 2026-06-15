JOTC-P 26-06 Combat Water Survival Assessment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011661" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, conduct the Combat Water Survival Assessment during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Colón, Panama, June 16, 2026. The CWSA evaluates participants’ ability to remain calm, confident, and effective in the water inside jungle environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)