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    JOTC-P 26-06 Combat Water Survival Assessment

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    COLON, PANAMA

    06.16.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, conduct the Combat Water Survival Assessment during the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Colón, Panama, June 16, 2026. The CWSA evaluates participants’ ability to remain calm, confident, and effective in the water inside jungle environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011661
    VIRIN: 260616-A-WU359-1776
    Filename: DOD_111786938
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: COLON, PA

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JOTC-P 26-06 Combat Water Survival Assessment, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    CWSA
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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