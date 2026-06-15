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    B-Roll: MARFORPAC hosts Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 closing ceremony

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and senior leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region take part in the closing ceremony of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)(A portion of the video has been blurred for security purposes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011660
    VIRIN: 260618-M-BL045-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786917
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: MARFORPAC hosts Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 closing ceremony, by Sgt Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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