U.S. Army Demonstrates Expeditionary Support Capability for U.S. Air Force in Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011659" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Taraeja Kinchion, a petroleum supply specialist with the 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance of Forward Arming and Refueling Points to support joint aviation operations during Cope Thunder 26 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 9, 2026. Cope Thunder 26 is a bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces, showcasing a collective commitment to promoting regional security and fostering regional cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)