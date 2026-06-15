U.S. Army Sgt. Taraeja Kinchion, a petroleum supply specialist with the 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance of Forward Arming and Refueling Points to support joint aviation operations during Cope Thunder 26 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 9, 2026. Cope Thunder 26 is a bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces, showcasing a collective commitment to promoting regional security and fostering regional cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 23:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011659
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-MA645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111786890
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PAMPANGA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Demonstrates Expeditionary Support Capability for U.S. Air Force in Philippines, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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