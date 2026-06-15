U.S. Army Demonstrates Expeditionary Support Capability for U.S. Air Force in Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to support joint aviation operations during Cope Thunder 26 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 9, 2026. Cope Thunder 26 is a bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability between between and Philippine forces, showcasing a collective commitment to promoting regional security and fostering regional cooperation. (U.S. Army video by, Sgt. Duke Edwards)