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    U.S. Army Demonstrates Expeditionary Support Capability for U.S. Air Force in Philippines

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    PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to support joint aviation operations during Cope Thunder 26 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 9, 2026. Cope Thunder 26 is a bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability between between and Philippine forces, showcasing a collective commitment to promoting regional security and fostering regional cooperation. (U.S. Army video by, Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 23:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011658
    VIRIN: 260409-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786886
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PAMPANGA, PH

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    This work, U.S. Army Demonstrates Expeditionary Support Capability for U.S. Air Force in Philippines, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cope Thunder
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    logistics
    U.S. Air Force

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