B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to support joint aviation operations during Cope Thunder 26 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 9, 2026. Cope Thunder 26 is a bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability between between and Philippine forces, showcasing a collective commitment to promoting regional security and fostering regional cooperation. (U.S. Army video by, Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011658
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786886
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PAMPANGA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Demonstrates Expeditionary Support Capability for U.S. Air Force in Philippines, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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