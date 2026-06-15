F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 13-14, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. By connecting with spectators, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 20:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011656
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786855
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
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