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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 13-14, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. By connecting with spectators, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011656
    VIRIN: 260615-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786855
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Hometown: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow, by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 pilot
    F-22 crew chief
    Airshow
    F-22
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

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