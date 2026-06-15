Salaknib 2026: C Company Train to Win

U.S. Soldiers of Charlie Company, 35th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conduct live-fire training during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by SSG Erik Warren)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 22:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011654
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-YX608-2178
|Filename:
|DOD_111786710
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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