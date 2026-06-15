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    Salaknib 2026: C Company Train to Win

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of Charlie Company, 35th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conduct live-fire training during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by SSG Erik Warren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 22:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011654
    VIRIN: 260615-A-YX608-2178
    Filename: DOD_111786710
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: C Company Train to Win, by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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