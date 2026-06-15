Trump Presents Medals of Honor at White House

President Donald J. Trump presents Medals of Honor to retired Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery, retired Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr. and posthumously to Marine Corps Col. John Ripley, during a ceremony at the White House, June 18, 2026. Dockery is receiving the medal for selfless actions in Afghanistan in 2012, Capers is receiving the medal for his actions and leadership during the Vietnam War and Ripley is posthumously receiving the medal for his actions during the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 17:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011650
|Filename:
|DOD_111786603
|Length:
|00:24:08
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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