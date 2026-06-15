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    Trump Presents Medals of Honor at White House

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    President Donald J. Trump presents Medals of Honor to retired Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery, retired Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr. and posthumously to Marine Corps Col. John Ripley, during a ceremony at the White House, June 18, 2026. Dockery is receiving the medal for selfless actions in Afghanistan in 2012, Capers is receiving the medal for his actions and leadership during the Vietnam War and Ripley is posthumously receiving the medal for his actions during the Vietnam War.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 17:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011650
    Filename: DOD_111786603
    Length: 00:24:08
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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