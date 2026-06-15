Trump Presents Medals of Honor at White House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Donald J. Trump presents Medals of Honor to retired Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery, retired Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr. and posthumously to Marine Corps Col. John Ripley, during a ceremony at the White House, June 18, 2026. Dockery is receiving the medal for selfless actions in Afghanistan in 2012, Capers is receiving the medal for his actions and leadership during the Vietnam War and Ripley is posthumously receiving the medal for his actions during the Vietnam War.