The 1st Cavalry Division welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey as its 35th senior enlisted advisor as Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson retires, on June 18, 2026. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, assumed responsibility of the division as Jackson passed the unit’s colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility in this Army tradition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011649
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-ZS678-3025
|Filename:
|DOD_111786548
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey Assumption of Responsibility B-Roll, by SSG Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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