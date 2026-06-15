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    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey Assumption of Responsibility B-Roll

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey as its 35th senior enlisted advisor as Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson retires, on June 18, 2026. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, assumed responsibility of the division as Jackson passed the unit’s colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility in this Army tradition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011649
    VIRIN: 260618-A-ZS678-3025
    Filename: DOD_111786548
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey Assumption of Responsibility B-Roll, by SSG Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    First Team
    LiveTheLegend
    1st Cavalry Division

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