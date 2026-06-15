Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey Assumption of Responsibility B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011649" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Cavalry Division welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey as its 35th senior enlisted advisor as Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson retires, on June 18, 2026. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Carey, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, assumed responsibility of the division as Jackson passed the unit’s colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility in this Army tradition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)