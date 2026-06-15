S03: Shaping Tomorrow’s Force: Addressing Pediatric Obesity Today
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kristan (Betsy) E. Madison, M.D., M.S., FAAP, DABOM, DipABLM
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011647
|VIRIN:
|260507-O-TR044-2455
|Filename:
|DOD_111786510
|Length:
|00:58:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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