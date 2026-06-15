May 2026 CCSS S06: Sleep Under Fire: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Sleep Issues in Military Children

2026 MAY CCSS S06: Sleep Under Fire: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Sleep Issues in Military Children
Presented by:
Air Force, Lt. Col. Justyna T. Wadolowski, DO, M.S.
Air Force Maj. Adam S. Hodge, Ph.D.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 17:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011645
|VIRIN:
|260507-O-TR044-8244
|Filename:
|DOD_111786418
|Length:
|00:58:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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