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    May 2026 CCSS S06: Sleep Under Fire: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Sleep Issues in Military Children

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    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    2026 MAY CCSS S06: Sleep Under Fire: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Sleep Issues in Military Children

    Presented by:
    Air Force, Lt. Col. Justyna T. Wadolowski, DO, M.S.
    Air Force Maj. Adam S. Hodge, Ph.D.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011645
    VIRIN: 260507-O-TR044-8244
    Filename: DOD_111786418
    Length: 00:58:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, May 2026 CCSS S06: Sleep Under Fire: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Sleep Issues in Military Children, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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